Candy eaten by students at Canton school contained chemical found in marijuana

CANTON, Ohio– The candy eaten by students at Lehman Middle School contained the chemical found in marijuana, Canton police say.

Four students became ill Wednesday morning after eating what they thought was chocolate. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said testing by the Canton Stark County Crime Lab showed the chocolates contained THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis. Investigators said they have no reason to believe the students knew it contained marijuana.

The student who brought the candy to the school got it from her home and was aware they were marijuana edibles, according to police.

The case will be given to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office when the investigation is complete.

