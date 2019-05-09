× Burning River Fest returns for 18th year

CLEVELAND– Burning River Fest is returning for its 18th year.

The beer and music festival will be June 21 and June 22 at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wendy Park in Cleveland Metroparks Lakefront Reservation. Tickets are $15 and available at burningriverfest.com

Proceeds from Burning River Fest benefit the Burning River Foundation, a non-profit that works to protect freshwater resources.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company announced the band lineup on Thursday.

Friday, June 21: Arlie, Angela Perley, Uptowne Buddha, Ray Flanagan & the Authorities, Muamin Collective, Jul Big Green, M. Moody, Samfox, Luca Mundaca, Apostle Jones

Saturday, June 22: Cloud Nothings, FreshProduce,