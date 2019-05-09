Bride shames wedding guest who reportedly took home containers of leftovers from reception

If you bring Tupperware to a wedding, it should probably be because it’s a gift. But one hungry guest had a different idea.

A bride from Pennsylvania posted about her ordeal in a Facebook group called “That’s it I’m Wedding Shaming,” Fox News reports.

She said a guest took food items from the wedding reception buffet home in 10 Tupperware containers. She also allegedly took cookies, beer and most of the centerpieces. To top it all off, the woman was a last-minute invite af the request of the bride’s father.

The gift she left the newlyweds? Five dollars.

People were quick to back up the bride. One even told her to make the woman cover the cost of the items she took.

