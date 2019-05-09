Live video: Armored truck driver robbed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– The driver of an armored truck was robbed outside a Family Dollar on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened on Kinsman Road and East 143rd Street Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI confirmed a robbery occurred and it is investigating. Police are still at the scene.

The driver was walking towards the truck carrying a bag when he was approached by a man, who appeared to be dressed as a construction worker. The suspect charged at the armored truck driver.