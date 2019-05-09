Live video: 7 students from Cleveland elementary treated for pepper spray exposure

CLEVELAND– A school on Cleveland’s west side was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Scranton Elementary School, located on Barber Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood, shortly before 2 p.m.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said seven students are being treated for coughing and throat irritation. The symptoms are consistent with pepper spray exposure, fire officials said.

Hazmat technicians are at the scene to ventilate the school.

