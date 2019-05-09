3 indicted for conspiracy to distribute thousands of THC cartridges used for vaping

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three men have been indicted after being accused of planning to distribute thousands of THC cartridges used with vaping devices in the Cleveland area.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Frank Altieri, 25, of Florida; David Bruell, 28, of Pepper Pike; and James Campbell, 35, of Florida, face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit nearly $1.5 million seized during the investigation.

According to court documents, Campbell came to Cleveland to engage in narcotics trafficking and met with Altieri on April 11 at a Holiday Inn Express, where they transferred numerous boxes containing THC cartridges.

Campbell then drove to a home on Elsetta Avenue in Cleveland, where he understood the boxes of THC cartridges would be removed and picked up.

A subsequent search of the home resulted in the recovery of roughly 5, 888 THC cartridges. A search of Bruell’s rental units in Columbus and Warrensville Heights resulted in the recovery of marijuana and at least 1,700 THC cartridges, according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the Cleveland OCDETF Strike Force, including representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland HIDTA, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Montville Township Police Department and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Sweeney.