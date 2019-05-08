Video shows suspect dab and dance before stealing from Westlake store

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man it says stole four cases of energy drinks from a convenience store.

The theft happened on April 30 at the store at the corner of Columbia and Center Ridge roads.

The man entered the employee cooler and danced in celebration. Police said he struggled to open the door while holding the $300 worth of merchandise, then left in a older, white Jeep Cherokee.

The department released video on Wednsday of the suspect dancing and dabbing inside the cooler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department non-emergency number at 440-871-3311. Calls can remain anonymous.