Twin sisters pregnant at same time, one with triplets

SAN DIEGO, California – Jazmin Vazquez and Eve Roman, 29, are best friends and identical twins.

They’ve always done everything together. They were engaged one week apart, married a month apart, and now share due dates just two weeks apart.

Eve is pregnant with a boy. Jazmin is pregnant with triplets, all boys.

“God blessed me with three babies,” Jazmin said in an interview with NBC San Diego.

It’s even more special because Jazmin wasn’t sure she would be able to have kids.

She was diagnosed with cancer at 22. Chemo was successful, but took a toll on her body.

“The doctors weren’t sure if I would ever be able to have children,” said Jazmin.

Eve announced her pregnancy, and Jazmin found out she too would be a mom just a month later.

Both sisters say they hope to have more children in the future.