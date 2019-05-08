The Royal baby has a name! Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Royal baby is no longer "Baby Sussex."
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the public today.
He's the first born child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Archie met the Queen (his great grandmother) Wednesday afternoon at Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess' mother were also there.
Archie was born Monday at 5:26 a.m.