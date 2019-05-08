The Royal baby has a name! Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Royal baby is no longer "Baby Sussex."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the public today.

He's the first born child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archie met the Queen (his great grandmother) Wednesday afternoon at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess' mother were also there.

Archie was born Monday at 5:26 a.m.