Suspects accused of stealing woman’s purse while she visited relative’s grave in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a woman who was visiting a relative’s grave.

According to detectives, it happened at the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery on April 20.

The victim had left her car unlocked and when she returned, she discovered her purse, which contained credit cards, had been taken.

Detectives say her cards were later used at a Speedway gas station and CVS.

Surveillance photos captured the male and female suspect on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

