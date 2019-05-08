× Studies say kids who do chores may be more successful as adults

Wondering whether or not to start giving your kids chores to do around the house?

Shareably reports that, according to a number of researchers and academics at a variety of universities, parents should have their child do household chores from as young as three years old.

Shareably said findings have shown taking part in childhood chores could lead to greater levels of success as an adult.

They site a professor of family education at the University of Mississippi who studied 84 people over 25 years. The professor’s studies reportedly showed that children who did chores “achieved higher levels of success.”

