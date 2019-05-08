× Show Info: May 8, 2019

David’s Crabby Patties

David kicked off the show in the kitchen making his delicious crabby patties.

Click here for the recipe.

Get ready to do some planting

The Nature Center at Shaker Heights is gearing up for this weekend’s annual plant sale.

9:30a-1p Saturday May 11th

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes

2600 South Park Boulevard, Cleveland

www.shakerlakes.org

Gervasi Vineyard Winery

Find out all about Gervasi’s new Still House and boutique hotel, The Casa.

Turn old t-shirts into something new

www.etsy.com/shop/MaidenJane

A Mother’s Day meal

The Vitamix team shares a recipe for almond waffles with raspberry sauce.

The importance of financial coordination

Jim Lineweaver of Lineweaver Financial Group tells us how to make sure our finances are in good shape.

Mother’s Day crafts

Kathryn’s Craft Closet has some easy, fun crafts to do for Mom.

Giving hope to cancer patients

Stewarts Caring Place