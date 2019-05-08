Show Info: May 8, 2019
David’s Crabby Patties
David kicked off the show in the kitchen making his delicious crabby patties.
Click here for the recipe.
Get ready to do some planting
The Nature Center at Shaker Heights is gearing up for this weekend’s annual plant sale.
9:30a-1p Saturday May 11th
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes
2600 South Park Boulevard, Cleveland
www.shakerlakes.org
Gervasi Vineyard Winery
Find out all about Gervasi’s new Still House and boutique hotel, The Casa.
Turn old t-shirts into something new
www.etsy.com/shop/MaidenJane
A Mother’s Day meal
The Vitamix team shares a recipe for almond waffles with raspberry sauce.
The importance of financial coordination
Jim Lineweaver of Lineweaver Financial Group tells us how to make sure our finances are in good shape.
Mother’s Day crafts
Kathryn’s Craft Closet has some easy, fun crafts to do for Mom.
Giving hope to cancer patients
Stewarts Caring Place