Local family creates healthy snack for kids going through chemotherapy

CLEVELAND -- A Shaker Heights family is working to spread some good with their company "Better Than Good Snacks."

It was created back in 2015 when Katen Kieth Pabley and Dr. Sangeeta Tina Majahan's then 3-year-old son Jay was battling Leukemia.

"It's a day I'll never forget our world just stopped that day," said Dr. Mahajan, who is a surgeon at University Hospitals. "I remember the ER doc came in with a box of tissues and the resident to give me the results, and that's when they told me my son had cancer. Having a child with cancer just changes your life."

The devastating news about Jay proved life altering in more ways than one.

While he was undergoing chemo in 2015 he like many other patients craved salt.

"Kids with chemo, on chemo are well known to have funny very salty, crunchy cravings," said Dr. Mahajan.

After an exhaustive search to find a healthy alternative to the salty chips Jay wanted, the idea for their company was born.

"Our most popular, and they're all great, is the salted caramel because people love the sweet," explained Katen Keith Pabley.

Pabley said they wanted to make something good for their son.

"Better than Good Snacks" launched in September of 2018.

The veggie protein puffs have no artificial flavors or colors, have 16 grams of protein and include two servings of fruits and vegetables.

"It's Better than Good Snacks, it's the world's only high protein fruit and vegetable puff snack that's out there right now," said Pabley.

The company is currently testing the line at select Marc's stores with the goal of expansion. Products are available online.

Pabley said March sales were north of $25,000 dollars from Amazon purchases alone.

As the company continues to grow, the founders said they have not lost sight of their mission.

"Not only do we give you protein, it's low carb, low sugar, fruits and veggies but we're also donating proceeds to Rainbow Babies and Children's hospital to help families go through what we went through,"said Pabley.

Pabley said a portion of monthly proceeds go towards cancer patients at University Hospitals.

"It does make a difference and it really helps people and we also give back and I think we were lucky enough to get through this and we want to help people going through the struggle right now," said Dr. Mahajan.

Jay's mother says after more than three years of treatments, Jay is now a happy and healthy first grader.

The founders hope to expand in the coming months and add a breakfast line. They plan to start a Kickstarter campaign in the fall to help reach their goal.

