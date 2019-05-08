× Sex offender says he will ‘rape the first woman he sees’ after he’s released

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas – The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that a dangerous sex offender was being released this week.

John West, 38, served time in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl.

On April 26, West was hospitalized for an evaluation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man told staff at a Little Rock hospital “he will rape the first woman he see.”

The sheriff says West had hallucinations that told him to rape a woman.

West is considered to be a Level 3, or high-risk, sex offender.

“We were advised by the hospital in Little Rock that he was being released. Surprise to us also,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a comment on the page.

The sheriff posted a picture of West with a warning to the public to call 911 if he approaches.