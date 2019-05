Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A front has stalled out just south to the south of Akron from western PA west through Ohio and all the way into Iowa. This front will be the culprit for the next shot of rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon.

The highest risk and coverage of showers and thunder will be PM Thursday through AM Friday. Unfortunately, Mother’s Day includes the chance of showers with about 30% coverage. Highs will be in the 60s.

Here is our 8-day forecast: