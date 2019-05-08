Primary Election Results

Report: 6 dead, including 4 children, in NYC apartment fire

Posted 3:53 am, May 8, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Six people, including four children, were killed early Wednesday morning when fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, the New York Post reported.

According to the paper, fire broke out on the fifth-floor of the seven-story apartment building in Harlem.

“As soon as I saw the flames it was literally in one apartment. They were as vibrant and destructive as possible. It wasn’t pretty. I heard glass breaking, kids yelling,” Abdul Salaam told the New York Post.

“As the fire is spreading I heard actual voices screaming,” he said. “They were clearly in fear for their lives.”

According to the Post, an adult man, adult woman, two young girls and two young boys were declared dead at the scene. All were believed to be members of the same family.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire. It was believed to be accidental, the Post reported.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.811550 by -73.946477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.