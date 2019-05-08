Report: 6 dead, including 4 children, in NYC apartment fire

NEW YORK — Six people, including four children, were killed early Wednesday morning when fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, the New York Post reported.

According to the paper, fire broke out on the fifth-floor of the seven-story apartment building in Harlem.

“As soon as I saw the flames it was literally in one apartment. They were as vibrant and destructive as possible. It wasn’t pretty. I heard glass breaking, kids yelling,” Abdul Salaam told the New York Post.

“As the fire is spreading I heard actual voices screaming,” he said. “They were clearly in fear for their lives.”

According to the Post, an adult man, adult woman, two young girls and two young boys were declared dead at the scene. All were believed to be members of the same family.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire. It was believed to be accidental, the Post reported.