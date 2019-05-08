I-Team: Teacher at Trinity High School in Garfield Heights fired, accused of giving alcohol to students

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed a high school gym teacher has been fired after giving alcohol to some students in the school parking lot after an event at the school.

It happened last weekend at Trinity High.

Principal Linda Bacho would not release the name of the teacher, but she did release a statement.

That statement said, in part, “Upon learning of the alleged incident, the Administration took action immediately, suspending the teacher in question pending the outcome of an internal investigation. After gathering additional information, the decision was made to terminate the teacher on Monday, May 6.

During the day on Tuesday, May 7, Trinity’s Administration met with the students involved and their parents. Based upon information gathered during those conversations, disciplinary action was taken against the students in accordance with the terms outlined in the Trinity High School Student Handbook. As always, protecting the safety and well-being of the students entrusted to our care is our highest priority.”

The principal added that alcohol was not given to students during the school event.