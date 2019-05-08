Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting inside east side Cleveland McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man was shot and killed inside a McDonald's on Cleveland's east side Tuesday night.

It happened in the 15100 block of St. Clair Avenue near East 150th Street

According to the police report, officers received a call about a felony assault in progress at 8:45 p.m.

The report states the victim was pronounced deceased when medics arrived.

Fifth District Cmdr. Sammy Morris told FOX 8 there was an altercation between a security guard and two men inside the McDonald's.

However, the police report states only two men were involved.

Morris told FOX 8 Tuesday night the security guard's gun discharged.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

The Cleveland police homicide unit is investigating.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.