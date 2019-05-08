× ‘Great news for Ohio!’ President Trump says GM selling Lordstown plant to electric truck company

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– President Trump on Wednesday gave an update on the GM Lordstown plant that he says is “great news for Ohio!”

The President tweeted, “Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!”

President Trump has been calling for action in Lordstown ever since the last Chevy Cruze rolled off the line on March 6.

About 1,700 hourly positions at the Trumbull County facility were expected to be eliminated as part of the company’s major restructuring plan, which was announced last year.

GM said nearly 950 workers from Lordstown and Detroit accepted jobs at the company’s other facilities.

