Dig This: AJ shows you how to make a container garden perfect for any space

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Container gardens are hugely popular because of their versatility and the fact you can easily refresh them as the seasons change. Fox 8's Scott Sabol spent some time with AJ Petitti learning what flowers and plants work best in a container garden.

AJ's team supplied us with specifics regarding container gardening:

Proven Winners Oso Easy® Double Red Rose – AJ’s new favorite, this rose debuted Spring 2018. It blooms prolifically all summer with large red blooms, requires no maintenance, and is extremely resistant to insects & disease.

Dipladenia – A tropical, trellis-climbing plant that does well in full sun. Place it at the center of your container as the tallest “thriller” plant and then surround it will “filler” and “spiller” plants at the base of the container for a full, well-rounded display.

Bougainvillea – Native to the Mediterranean and Mexico, this plant is a tropical flowering machine that will produce a spectacular display all summer long, especially if you feed it throughout the season.

Begonias & Impatiens – These are an exceptional container plant for shady areas and such a pleasant surprise as they produce beautiful color all season long despite less exposure to sun.

Hanging Baskets – Annual hanging baskets provide instant gratification require little to no maintenance, save for perhaps a mid-summer trim if looking leggy in order to revitalize branching & flowering.

Veggies & Herbs – If the tag that comes with your veggie or herb plant displays the words “bush” or “patio” in the name (i.e. Bush Early Girl Tomato), that’s your indication that was designed for container use. Herbs like basil also do well in small containers and grow taller than other herbs, so you can surround them in the same container with lower “spiller” herbs like thyme and oregano.

Pre-Made Containers – A great grab n’ go option if you’re not interested in planting up your own containers this season!

