David’s Crabby Patties

Posted 11:02 am, May 8, 2019, by

David’s Crabby Patties

1 lb. crabmeat
½ c. panko breadcrumbs (or 8 crumbled saltine crackers)
1 egg beaten
¼ c. mayonnaise
1 tbs fresh chopped chives
1 tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp old bay seasoning
½ tsp sriracha sauce
2 or 3 tbs olive oil for frying

Plus your favorite topping or toppings: suggestions: tartar sauce, cole slaw, pickles, lettuce, whatever you like. I’m using alfalfa sprouts with a little lemon.

In a large bowl: mix everything together, except the crab and olive oil.

Take a close look at the crabmeat to remove any small pieces of broken shells.

Gently fold the crab into the mixture.

The usual size is about 6 patties or cakes per pound.  I’m making them half that size for “slider” size patties. Then, I will serve them on toasted, buttered buns. The key here is to be gentle and get them in the pan without too much handling.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium to medium high heat. Add oil and then the crab patties. The small patties cook about 3 minutes per side. The 6 per pound size, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Turn only once, and do not smash them down with the spatula. They could break and fall apart.

Serve with your favorite topping.

Enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.