David’s Crabby Patties

1 lb. crabmeat

½ c. panko breadcrumbs (or 8 crumbled saltine crackers)

1 egg beaten

¼ c. mayonnaise

1 tbs fresh chopped chives

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp old bay seasoning

½ tsp sriracha sauce

2 or 3 tbs olive oil for frying

Plus your favorite topping or toppings: suggestions: tartar sauce, cole slaw, pickles, lettuce, whatever you like. I’m using alfalfa sprouts with a little lemon.

In a large bowl: mix everything together, except the crab and olive oil.

Take a close look at the crabmeat to remove any small pieces of broken shells.

Gently fold the crab into the mixture.

The usual size is about 6 patties or cakes per pound. I’m making them half that size for “slider” size patties. Then, I will serve them on toasted, buttered buns. The key here is to be gentle and get them in the pan without too much handling.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium to medium high heat. Add oil and then the crab patties. The small patties cook about 3 minutes per side. The 6 per pound size, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Turn only once, and do not smash them down with the spatula. They could break and fall apart.

Serve with your favorite topping.

Enjoy!