Cleveland police say McDonald’s security guard shot and killed man who assaulted him, threatened others in restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man shot and killed at a McDonald's on Cleveland's east side Tuesday night assaulted the restaurant's security guard and was threatening other restaurant patrons, police say.

It happened in the 15100 block of St. Clair Avenue near East 150th Street

According to the police report, officers received a call about a felony assault in progress at 8:45 p.m.

Officers found a man dead on the sidewalk.

Police say the man who was killed assaulted a 57-year-old security guard.

According to a report from police, the suspect charged at the security guard.

The guard sprayed him with pepper spray and fired a single shot.

The suspect ran outside and collapsed.

The suspect has not been identified.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.