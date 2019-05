Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we continue looking back on 40 years of memorable I-Team stories, we come to a woman who broke barriers when she joined the I-Team - becoming one of only a handful of women who were doing investigative reporting in broadcasting at the time.

I-Team Reporter Bill Sheil takes us through some of the best stories of his former colleague, Lorrie Taylor - a reporter who didn't take no for an answer.

