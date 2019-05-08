Cavaliers interview Spurs assistant coach Messina

Ettore Messina greets Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 22 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND— A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that the Cavaliers interviewed longtime Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina.

Members of the team’s front office met Wednesday with Messina, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The Cavaliers have interviewed several NBA coaches after parting ways with Larry Drew following a 19-63 season.

Following an illustrious coaching career in Europe, the 59-year-old Messina joined Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio staff in 2014. His overseas experience and time with the Spurs attracted him to the Cavaliers.

Messina is the sixth known candidate to meet with the Cavs. The team previously interviewed Spurs assistant Ime Udoka, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami assistant Juwan Howard, Utah assistant Alex Jensen and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

