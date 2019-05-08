× Carroll County Sheriff says parents had no involvement in death of teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio – The Carroll County sheriff is making a statement about who isn’t a suspect in the death of 14-year-old Jonathon Minard.

The teen’s body was found buried on a farm in Washington Township on April 19.

His body was found during a search for the teen, who had been missing for several days.

No one has been arrested or named as a suspect in the case.

Sheriff Dale Williams is setting the record straight on who isn’t responsible.

“Let me be very clear, Jonathon’s parents had no involvement with this tragic outcome,” the sheriff wrote on the Carroll County Facebook page.

The sheriff says the investigation is “very active.”

