Canton police investigating after four students became ill from eating chocolate
CANTON-Canton police are investigating after four students from Lehman Middle School became ill Wednesday from eating chocolate.
Authorities say the students became sick after eating chocolate chips brought to school by a classmate and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
It is unknown what was wrong with the chocolate to cause the students to become ill.
Police say the matter remains under investigation.
