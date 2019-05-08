Primary Election Results

Browns fan hangs Baker Mayfield banner while doing construction work at Ravens’ stadium

BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Dawg Pound is representing at M&T Bank Stadium.

According to a tweet by Nick Sikirski of Lakewood, a man doing construction work at the home of the Baltimore Ravens used the opportunity to remind them of Baker Mayfield’s offensive power.

The photo posted Tuesday shows a man in a construction hat posing next to a Mayfield banner.

A wide shot appears to show the banner hanging on the outside of the stadium.

The man in the picture is Tony Said.

FOX 8 spoke to him Wednesday. He said the banner didn’t get to stay up very long before it was taken down.

The Browns are scheduled to play in Baltimore on September 29.

