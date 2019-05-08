Baker Mayfield pens touching letter to his mother

CLEVELAND– Baker Mayfield expressed his gratitude to his mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

ESPN asked the Cleveland Browns quarterback to write a letter to his mom. But he didn’t know she was listening in the other room.

“There’s no handbook on parenting, but if there was, you’d be the author,” Baker said.

“The way you’ve shown unconditional love through every up and down, and a few self-inflicted mistakes along the way. You’ve never stopped believing in me.”

The video, posted on Wednesday, shows his mother wipe away tears before going to greet her son.

