× Authorities ask for help locating missing Mansfield teen

MANSFIELD-Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Mansfield teen.

Alexis Hayes, 17, was last seen on March 7. She may be in the company of an adult male.

She has is 5’7″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Alexis also has gauges in both ears and a tattoo on her left forearm with the words, “RIP Jordan.” She may dye her hair different colors.

If you know anything about Alexis’ whereabouts please contact police.