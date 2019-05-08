Artist creates Progressive Field image using names of Indians players

CLEVELAND– An artist created an image of Progressive Field using the names of every player in Cleveland Indians history.

Daniel Duffy said the piece took about 125 hours over the course of a month to complete. The hand-drawn art features 1875 names.

“The goal behind this type of piece is to connect generations of Indians fans. Kids, and their parents and grandparents can find their favorite players and tell stories about their connection to each,” Duffy said. “Especially for a city like Cleveland that has such a rich baseball history, going all the way back to 1901.”

Duffy has created similar images of other ballparks, stadiums, arenas and even players. He decided to do Progressive Field since it’s the park’s 25’s anniversary and because Cleveland is hosting the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

More on Daniel Duffy's work here

Duffy, a native of Philadelphia, said he grew up rooting for underdog cities.

“I know what it’s like and have always felt this special connection with Cleveland,” he said.

