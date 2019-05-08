A Mother’s Day meal

Almond Waffles with Raspberry Sauce
- ½ cup (70 g) almonds
- 1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 large eggs
- ⅔ cup (160 ml) whole milk
- ½ cup (110 g) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Add almonds to the Vitamix 64-ounce container and secure the lid.
- Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
- Blend for 10 seconds.
- Transfer the chopped almonds to a bowl, add flour and bakingpowder, and stir to combine.
- Place eggs, milk, butter, orange zest, and vanilla into the Vitamix 64-ounce container in the order listed and secure the lid.
- Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
- Blend for 15 seconds. Stop the machine and add the flour mixture to the container.
- Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly return to its highest speed.
- Blend for 15 seconds, until batter is well combined.
- Pour batter onto your waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Raspberry Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup (50 g) raspberries
- ¼ cup (60 ml) water
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup (60 g) granulated sugar
Directions
- Add all ingredients to the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base.
- Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
- Blend for 30 seconds.
- Drizzle over prepared almond waffles.