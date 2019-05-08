A Mother’s Day meal

Almond Waffles with Raspberry Sauce

  • ½ cup (70 g) almonds
  • 1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 large eggs
  • ⅔ cup (160 ml) whole milk
  • ½ cup (110 g) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Add almonds to the Vitamix 64-ounce container and secure the lid.
  2. Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
  3. Blend for 10 seconds.
  4. Transfer the chopped almonds to a bowl, add flour and bakingpowder, and stir to combine.
  5. Place eggs, milk, butter, orange zest, and vanilla into the Vitamix 64-ounce container in the order listed and secure the lid.
  6. Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
  7. Blend for 15 seconds. Stop the machine and add the flour mixture to the container.
  8. Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly return to its highest speed.
  • Blend for 15 seconds, until batter is well combined.
  • Pour batter onto your waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Raspberry Sauce

Ingredients

  • ½ cup (50 g) raspberries
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) water
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ cup (60 g) granulated sugar

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base.
  • Select Variable 1, start the machine, and slowly increase to its highest speed.
  • Blend for 30 seconds.
  • Drizzle over prepared almond waffles.

