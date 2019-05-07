× Whoa baby! Study shows infants born with a large head are smarter

What used to be considered bad for mom when it comes to childbirth, it may mean a good thing for your child.

According to a study published in ‘Molecular Psychiatry,’ a baby born with a larger than the average sized head is smarter than others and have better overall health as well.

Researchers studied about 500-thousand people from ages 37-73 between 2006 and 2011.

The study found that babies with a head circumference of 12.5 to 14 inches were more likely to be smarter when they grew up.

Researchers also said intelligence later in ife was shown by achievements such as earning a college degree or scoring higher on verbal or numerical tests.

