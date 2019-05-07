Video shows more violence inside Cuyahoga County Corrections Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video from inside the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center showing an inmate getting attacked, but this time by a group of other prisoners.

We’ve reported on a series of recent indictments of corrections officers for use of excessive force and we’ve seen jail administrators hit with charges tied to a corruption probe and for lying to investigators.

This incident happened Easter Sunday and the video was released to FOX 8 following a records request.

Security cameras captured multiple angles of inmates hanging out, talking to each other and talking on the phone. Then suddenly, a large of people moved into view across the room. Several inmates can be seen surrounding and attacking one prisoner. The incident sent other inmates scattering out of the area and even after the disturbance appeared to end, it flared up again.

The jail has been chronically overcrowded and corrections officers also have argued the facility is understaffed.

On the video, before the disturbance, you can only see one guard watching over the unit. Other corrections officers then rushed in once the trouble started.

Last year, a report by the U.S. Marshals revealed deplorable conditions in the jail. That sparked a push for reforms. The county has announced a series of steps, but the corrections officers union and families of inmates have argued the changes are coming too slowly.

Investigators, meantime, said they believe the trouble caught on camera in this case may have been tied to gangs.