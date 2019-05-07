Stow police cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

STOW, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Stow police officer.

It happened on State Route 8 northbound in Stow around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, the officer was there for construction crews who were working.

The officer had his emergency lights activated.

According to troopers, a man driving an SUV hit the cruiser.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital. Alcohol is expected to have contributed to the crash, according to OSHP.

Sergeant Theodore Bell was also hurt in the crash. He was taken to Akron General Hospital for treatment.