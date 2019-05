Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain chances return Tuesday, but it likely won't be much more than a passing shower.

We'll keep percentages in the 10% range.

It will be a little cooler Tuesday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

The highest risk of showery and thundery weather will be Thursday/Thursday night/AM Friday.

Here is your 8-day forecast: