Shaker Heights student named 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Shaker Heights student is representing Northeast Ohio on a national level.

Yasmine Zein of Hathaway Brown School has been selected as a 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

She’s one of 161 chosen across the U.S.

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement both inside of the classroom and out,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys. I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of Scholars.”

The scholars are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as community service and leadership.