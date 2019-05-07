× Primary election: Several Northeast Ohio school districts wait for results

CLEVELAND– Several school districts in Northeast Ohio are anxiously waiting for the results of Tuesday’s primary election.

Among them are Brooklyn City Schools, Parma City Schools, Brunswick City Schools, Field Local Schools and Nordonia Hills Schools.

In Strongsville, residents voted on a five-year, 5.9 mill levy for the school district. It comes after more than $1 million in cuts earlier this year. If the levy fails, school officials will slash another $3.2 million from the district’s budge, including teacher positions, coaches, a portion of school busing and some extra-curricular activities.

