Primary Election Day: Ohio voters to decide on a number of issues

CLEVELAND-- Tuesday is the May primary election in Ohio. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Cuyahoga County, voters will decide on proposed tax levies for the Brooklyn City School District, the Euclid Public Library, the Strongsville City School District, the city of Strongsville, the village of Bratenahl, the city of Seven Hills and the village of Chagrin Falls.

Residents of Parma have two big issues to consider: a renewal levy for the Parma City School District and a resolution to repeal the city's ban on pit bulls.

Current Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan faces challenger and former police detective Pastor Greg Harrison the Democratic primary. The winner will run against the lone Republican candidate, Josh Sines, in November.

FOX 8 News and FOX8.com will have election results Tuesday evening as the polls close. Check back for updates throughout the evening.