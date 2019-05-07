× Parma upholds pit bull ban by 21 votes

PARMA, Ohio– Residents of Parma voted against repealing the city’s long-standing ban on pit bulls.

The resolution failed by 21 votes, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections results Tuesday night. It was 5,876 for and 5,897 against with 100 precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted.

The breed-specific legislation, which has been on the books for more than three decades, will remain in effect.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter pursued the ballot initiative last fall to let voters decide whether to allow pit bulls, defined as American Staffordshire terriers, the Staffordshire bull terriers and the bull terriers.

Last year, Lakewood and Rocky River repealed similar ordinances that labeled the breed as vicious.

