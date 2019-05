NEWTOWN, Ohio – An Ohio army veteran went 46 days and nights without a morsel of food.

Del Hall drank only craft beer and lost weight during Lent.

His plan was modeled after monks in the 1600s.

“That would be their liquid bread, and that’s what they call it,” he said. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call dobblebock liquid bread, and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of lent.”

He lost 44 pounds.

He documented the journey on social media.