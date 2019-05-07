Odell Beckham Jr. says the Browns will be the next dynasty

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr. took a trip to New York for the 2019 Met Gala.

The star receiver interviewed with GQ while he was being dressed by Thom Browne for his pink carpet look that included a kilt and a sleeveless tuxedo jacket.

He shared some insights on what he expects to happen for the Cleveland Browns.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” he says, “turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

In quarterback Baker Mayfield, he sees a legend.

“I would say he’s next, but I feel like he’s now,” Beckham says. “He’s Brett Favre—he’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”

OBJ said he thought he would be traded to the Browns last year.

“It just became not the right fit,” he says of New York. He was traded in March, just eight months after signing a five-year, $90 million contract.

