New Philadelphia police seize bag full of cocaine and meth in traffic stop

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – Police in New Philadelphia are detailing a massive drug bust from a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled over a car in a school zone on April 24.

According to officers, they found a bag of drugs in the car.

There were nearly 48 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of meth, 20 grams of synthetic Fentanyl and 7 grams of marijuana.

The driver faces multiple felony drug charges. The bust in a school zone brings additional penalties.

The female passenger was arrested on a parole violation.

Google Map for coordinates 40.489787 by -81.445671.

