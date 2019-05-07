New Philadelphia police seize bag full of cocaine and meth in traffic stop

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – Police in New Philadelphia are detailing a massive drug bust from a traffic stop.
Police say they pulled over a car in a school zone on April 24.
According to officers, they found a bag of drugs in the car.
There were nearly 48 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of meth, 20 grams of synthetic Fentanyl and 7 grams of marijuana.
The driver faces multiple felony drug charges. The bust in a school zone brings additional penalties.
The female passenger was arrested on a parole violation.
