New non-profit aims to distribute 50 tons of free produce to low-income families this year

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A new non-profit will hand out nearly 50 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families through the end of the year, and it’s all absolutely free.

Baba’s Yard, in collaboration with local municipalities, elected officials and medical institutions, will hold 17 mobile fresh produce distribution events through the end of 2019. The next distribution is Tuesday in Parma from 4 to 7 p.m.

How does it work? Local low-income families are invited to stop at the distribution locations between 4 and 7 p.m. to pick up fruits and vegetables from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at no charge.

The Parma produce distributions are on the site where the State Road School was previously.

The idea, according to the Baba’s Yard website, is that food is medicine and that plant-based nutrition is both prevention and cure for epidemic diseases.

For further guidelines on who is eligible, see below: