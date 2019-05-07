Need time away? Kraft covering babysitter costs for moms across America on Mother’s Day

Kraft will pay the babysitter bills for moms across America this Mother’s Day.

According to a press release, moms will be able to submit their Mother’s Day babysitter bills of up to $100 per household, and Kraft will pay them.

On Sunday, mothers can upload their receipts or proof of payment to Kraft’s “Mother’s Day Away” website. They’re also asked to write why they need some time away.

Kraft has $50,000 available as part of the program, and will reimburse moms while supplies last.

“Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters,” said Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft. “With Kraft “Mother’s Day Away” we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”

The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 19, or while funds remain available.

