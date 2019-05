Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Move over Odell Beckham Jr. Scott Sabol has a sleeveless suit, too!

The Browns wide receiver made a splash at the Met Gala Monday night wearing a tuxedo jacket without the sleeves, a black hat and a kilt.

Tuesday morning, our Wayne Dawson bet Scott $50 he wouldn't wear a suit jacket without the sleeves.

Of course, Scott just happened to have one handy here at the Fox 8 Studios.

