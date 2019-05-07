Motorcyclist killed in crash with buggy in Geauga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A crash in Geauga County killed a man Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the scene at state Route 528 near state Route 88 in Parkman Township at about 5 p.m.

A horse-drawn buggy was making a left turn into a driveway when it was hit by the motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Brandon Lee, of Middlefield, died at the scene, the highway patrol said. Lee was wearing a helmet.

The four occupants of the buggy were injured, including a child who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.