Mansfield police search for dangerous shooting suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect.

Lakeeron A. Lane, 28, is wanted for felonious assault.

Officers were called to the area of West 2nd Street and Weldon Avenue just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Mansfield police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified Lane as the suspect.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call local law enforcement immediately. Do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470 or Lt. Rob Skroptis at 419-755-9755.