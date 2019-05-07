Man marries love of his life hours before his death



WAVERLY, Iowa – Tristin Laue didn’t have much time left to live.

He had a rare form of liver cancer.

The 20-year-old got his last wish Saturday when he married Tianna.

“He’s the love of my life,” Tianna Laue said in an interview with KWWL. “Even like talking to my mom and everything, she said some people don’t get what you two had in the amount of time, like they’ll be together for years and still not have the same connection that you guys did.”

Tristin died 5 hours after the ceremony.

Tianna has one message for the world going forward: “Make sure you tell people you love them because you never know when you’ll be able to, and just make sure you cherish every day, even if they’re having a rough day or getting really upset.”