HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.— Authorities say shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it believes two people have been injured in the shooting at the STEM school but says it’s still gathering information.

It described the situation as “unstable” and asked the public to avoid the area.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019