Georgia governor set to sign abortion ban

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign legislation banning abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

Kemp’s office says the signing at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the state Capitol will be attended by lawmakers including state Rep. Ed Setzler, the bill’s author.

It caps weeks of protest and marks the beginning of what could be a costly legal battle.

ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young says the law is unconstitutional and that the ACLU will challenge it in court.

Several GOP-controlled states are pushing abortion bans in an attack on the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Similar abortion bans have recently been signed into law in Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio, and are being considered in other states.